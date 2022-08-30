Far West League rivals South Umpqua and Douglas opened their 2022 high school volleyball seasons Tuesday night with a nonleague match against each other at the S.U. gym in Tri City.
The Lancers, carrying more experience with six seniors on their roster, handed the Trojans a 25-19, 25-27, 25-14, 25-16 loss.
South Umpqua and Douglas will be part of the biggest Class 3A league in the state this season. Other Far West teams are Lakeview, Rogue River, Cascade Christian, Coquille, Glide, North Valley, Brookings-Harbor, St. Mary's and Sutherlin.
Each school will play one league match against each other. The top four teams will receive automatic berths to the state playoffs.
"It's the spread out league," Douglas coach Lesley Wilson said.
Sutherlin won last year's FWL title by one game over Cascade Christian. South Umpqua finished fourth and Douglas sixth.
Sutherlin lost to Burns in four sets in the state championship match.
Sutherlin (No. 5) and Cascade Christian (No. 6) were ranked in the OSAAToday preseason 3A coaches poll. South Umpqua received significant votes.
Tonya Smith, the third-year South Umpqua coach, expects her team to compete for a postseason berth this season. The Lancers have four returning starters in seniors Raiya Estupinian and Grace Johnson and juniors Kaydence Norton and Saebrah Rogers.
Estupinian was a second-team all-league selection last season.
The other seniors are Tatum Kelley, Violet Richardson, Ashlee Everett and Courtney Whetzel.
"We're real excited," Smith said. "It's huge to have experience. The girls have great attitudes, and they're ready to play and have a normal season. We have some good athletes. If they work harder they can do really well."
Norton finished with 11 kills, seven digs and three service aces against Douglas. Johnson had 10 kills and three aces, Rogers contributed 26 assists, three digs and two aces, and sophomore Haley Twyman added four aces.
"I'm proud of the way they played tonight," Smith said.
The Trojans have two seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen on their roster. Seniors Samantha Crosier and Cori Boyd are returning starters.
"We have a lot to work on," said Wilson, in her third season as head coach. "For our first match, I felt we played as expected. We're a very young team with three starting freshmen (Serena Mandera, Cadence Knebel and Maddie Walker). We're still trying to work out the kinks, but I feel we have a successful season ahead of us.
"There's a lot of growth and places to go with these kids."
Douglas didn't have any statistics available, but Wilson felt Crosier played a solid match.
"She read the court really well," the coach said. "It's not about hitting the ball hard, but about placing them in the open spots. She was playing smart."
South Umpqua is scheduled to play a nonleague match at Illinois Valley Thursday. Douglas travels to North Bend on Sept. 6 for a nonleague contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.