The South Umpqua High School volleyball team tipped off its 2023 season at home with a clean sweep of visiting Rogue River Tuesday night in Tri City.
The Lancers won the nonleague match by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-11.
Junior frontline player Ashlynn Standley led South Umpqua's attack at the net with seven kills while also serving up eight aces. Junior Haley Twyman and senior Ashlyn Vey added five kills and three kills, respectively.
Senior setter Saebrah Rogers bumped out 14 assists and four service aces, while Vey and Twyman led South Umpqua defensively with 13 and 10 digs respectively.
"They did well," first-year head coach Seantae Wells said of her Lancers. "We could have communicated a little bit more but when we did that, they were working well as a team."
Like several schools, Wells is looking on the blend of a core group of returning starters with younger players who are seeing their first varsity time.
"This is a whole new team this year," said Wells, who played for longtime coach Ron Dunn at Days Creek High School before graduating in 2004. "We lost a good group of girls and are putting a new team together, trying to figure out different things for the younger girls and get them that experience so when they need to go in (to the match), they're ready to go in."
The Lancers (1-0 overall) are scheduled to visit Cottage Grove for a nonleague match Thursday. S.U. doesn't open Far West League play until Sept. 12, when it travels to North Valley.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
