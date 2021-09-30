TRI CITY — The Douglas and South Umpqua teams resumed their Far West League volleyball series on Thursday night in the Lancers' gym.
It was a hard-fought match, with the Lancers pulling out a victory in five sets. Scores were 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10.
"We needed this win," South Umpqua coach Tonya Smith said. "Every game was back and forth. Douglas has really improved from earlier this season, but my girls worked really hard and I'm proud of them."
Amaya Slay finished with 13 kills, 17 digs, three aces and two blocks for the Lancers (4-7, 2-3 FWL). Grace Johnson stepped up with 10 kills, Raiya Estupinian contributed 16 digs, four kills and four aces, and Saebrah Rogers added 29 assists and seven digs.
No statistics were provided by the Trojans (3-7, 0-4).
Douglas is scheduled to host Brookings-Harbor Friday. S.U. will play in the Creswell Tournament Saturday.
