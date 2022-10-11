TRI CITY — When the Sutherlin Bulldogs won the third and fourth sets to force a deciding fifth game, South Umpqua volleyball coach Tonya Smith didn't have the best feeling.
But the Lancers regrouped and won the fifth set, and captured the Far West League match on Thursday night at the S.U. gym. Scores were 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 15-6.
"I think my girls want to give me a heart attack," Smith joked. "I'll take the win. We're missing serves at important times, but communicating much better."
Raiya Estupinian finished with 19 digs, two assists and two service aces for the Lancers (7-5, 4-3 FWL). Saebrah Rogers had 33 assists, seven digs and three aces, Grace Johnson contributed eight kills, four blocks and two assists, Kaydence Norton had 12 digs and nine kills, and Ashlyn Vey added 14 digs and four kills.
Haley Saunders had 35 digs, six kills and three aces for the Bulldogs (3-17, 2-6). Jasmyne Baez chipped in six kills, Allison Waechter contributed four kills and two aces, and Gabbi Cook had three aces.
"We played a pretty good match," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We're gaining confidence and becoming more consistent."
South Umpqua will travel to Medford Thursday to meet Cascade Christian. Sutherlin hosts Lakeview Monday.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.