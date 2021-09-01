TRI CITY — The South Umpqua volleyball team opened its 2021 fall season on Tuesday with a win over Hidden Valley in straight sets.
Scores were 25-18, 31-29, 27-25.
"We were a lot quicker. We did well at the net and our serving was awesome," S.U. coach Tonya Smith said. "This team has a lot of potential."
Raiya Estupinian had 11 digs, three aces and three kills for the Lancers. Kiersten Chapman contributed seven digs, six kills and two stuff-blocks, Amaya Slay chipped in 11 digs and two stuff-blocks, Saebrah Rogers made 12 assists and Courtney Whetzel added seven digs and 10 assists.
S.U. is scheduled to play a nonleague match at Marshfield Thursday.
