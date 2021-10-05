MEDFORD — South Umpqua lost to St. Mary's in straight sets on Tuesday in a Far West League volleyball match.
Scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-18.
Tatum Kelley finished with 11 digs, four kills and two aces for the Lancers (4-9, 2-4 FWL). Sophomore Saebrah Rogers had nine assists and six digs, while Grace Johnson added three kills, two aces and two blocks.
S.U. is scheduled to host Brookings-Harbor Thursday.
