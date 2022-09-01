It was hot in the gym, the student support was loud and the adrenaline was flowing among the members of the Roseburg High School volleyball team on Thursday night.
The Indians made some errors early in their home opener, but recovered and went on to defeat Crater in straight sets in a nonconference match at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-21, 25-15, 25-19.
Roseburg improved to 5-1 on the season under first-year head coach Lacy Pinard.
"I think we played terrific. We came out with the mindset to win," Roseburg senior outside hitter Kennedy Baylis Hines said. "We were really feeling the nerves (in the first set), but once we figured out our groove we calmed down and just played."
"I'm not going to lie. I was very nervous, my hands were shaking," junior outside hitter Emma Fairbairn added. "Our first home match in front of everybody. We all calmed down. We know what we do in practice, let's just put it on the court. This is our team — we don't need to worry about anybody else and it went really well for us."
It was a good victory over a talented Crater team that was ranked No. 9 in the OSAAtoday Class 5A preseason coaches poll.
"I know in our first (home) match we're going to come out with tons of energy and lots of adrenaline and it showed," Lacy Pinard said. "A little bit of muscle. We got the girls to focus, and remember we're playing another team. They tightened up and got those serves in and that's where we started it, and it really built our momentum on finishing plays."
Grace Luttrell finished with 13 kills and three blocks for the Indians. Baylis Hines had 10 kills and two service aces, and Fairbairn contributed nine kills and two aces in the win.
Hayden Pinard posted another double-double for Roseburg, getting 44 assists, 10 digs, two blocks and two aces. Kinsey Brelage chipped in 19 digs and two aces and Kaela Klopfenstein made seven digs.
The Indians feature plenty of firepower on offense, but shined on the defensive side as well.
"We do have a really good offense," Baylis Hines said. "We've been really working on our defense and it's paying off for us."
During one rally in the second set, the Indians made two diving saves on the floor for digs to keep the ball alive before Luttrell finished off the point with a powerful kill.
"We picked up some pretty hard balls," Fairbairn said. "I was impressed."
"We have girls who have been working hard that aren't used to having to clean up this court," coach Pinard said. "They're ballers on the floor."
Kendra Bittle had 10 digs, six digs and two aces for the Comets (2-2).
Baylis Hines and Fairbairn said the team soaked up the support from the home crowd.
"It's pretty meaningful to us," Baylis Hines said. "It helps us with our energy, and we really love it."
Roseburg will open Southwest Conference play on the road Tuesday, meeting South Medford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.