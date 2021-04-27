Sutherlin placed three players, Douglas two and South Umpqua one on the Class 3A Far West League volleyball all-league team for the 2021 winter/spring season.
Representing the Bulldogs were senior middle blocker Amy Dickover, junior middle blocker Mallory Turner and sophomore outside hitter/setter Makayla Murphy.
The Trojans placed senior setter Makenna Anderson and senior middle hitter Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu on the team. Rightside hitter/setter Brooke Abel, South Umpqua's lone senior, was also recognized.
Far West League
Volleyball All-League
Amy Dickover, sr., Sutherlin; Mallory Turner, jr., Sutherlin; Makayla Murphy, soph., Sutherlin; Makenna Anderson, sr., Douglas; Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu, sr., Douglas; Sierra Fitzhugh, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Shelby Jirsa, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Brooke Abel, sr., South Umpqua; Kelsey Dunn, soph., St. Mary's.
Note: Cascade Christian didn't submit its all-league selections by press time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.