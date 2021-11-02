SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin High School volleyball team is one of four still in contention for the Class 3A state championship.
The No. 8-seeded Bulldogs eliminated No. 16 Cascade Christian, a Far West League rival, in four sets in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15.
Sutherlin (20-5) advances to the state tournament this weekend in Corvallis. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 Creswell (17-7) at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Corvallis High School.
No. 3 Catlin Gabel (19-3) meets No. 2 Burns (27-3) at 3:30 p.m. in the other semi. The title match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sutherlin has never won a state title in volleyball. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the 2019 tournament, which was an eight-team affair.
"I'm so excited," said Sutherlin senior middle blocker Mallory Turner, who contributed 14 kills and five blocks to the victory. "I'd rather not play Cascade Christian four times (in a season), but we pulled through like we should've and did great. I'm so proud of us."
Junior outside hitter Makayla Murphy had one of her best offensive performances for the Bulldogs, finishing with a match-high 16 kills and adding two aces.
"I think we came together as a team," Murphy said. "We had a word before the match ... we talked and I feel like we had it. We believed in ourselves and played together, played our game."
Sutherlin won three of four matches from the Challengers (12-11) this season. Cascade Christian, which only has one senior on its roster, entered Tuesday's match with confidence after knocking off No. 1 Santiam Christian in five sets in the first round Saturday.
"I never take them for granted," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "Cascade Christian is a great program, I feel like that was probably the state championship match.
"They're young. We have a little more experience on the court and are a little more well-rounded, and have a few more hitters. That's all it came down to because they play such scrappy defense."
The Bulldogs also got 38 assists from Tianna Murphy, eight kills and three blocks from Kaybie Rutledge, four blocks from Josie Vermillion and 18 digs from Haley Smoldt.
"We needed Makayla (Murphy) tonight," Turner said. "The last time we played them there was a triple block on me, but Makayla and Kaybie did it tonight."
"Makayla not only played a power game, but played a smart game," Rice said. "They shut down Mallory last time, but tonight she figured out how to get around it. Josie has been working really hard on her blocking skills and you could really see that tonight. She got some really good touches on the ball at the net."
Sophomore Maddi Carter had 14 kills and three aces for the Challengers, who shared the FWL regular season crown with Sutherlin. Maddie Todd added seven kills, Molly Griffin chipped in 29 assists and Ellie Harrington made 21 digs.
"It was awesome playing at home," Turner said. "That was the loudest our fans have ever been and I think that really helped us out."
"It was very important (getting a home match)," Makayla Murphy said. "The last time we played (Cascade Christian) at home, we lost. We had a little fire tonight."
Rice feels her team matches up well with Creswell. The Bulldogs haven't played Catlin Gabel this season, but lost a five-set match to Burns.
"I think we're right there," the coach said. "We've played Creswell twice — we lost the first time and beat them the second time. We know what they are, and have to go out there and do our jobs and play our game."
Burns was ranked No. 1, Catlin Gabel was No. 3 and Sutherlin and Creswell were tied at No. 4 in the final OSAA 3A coaches poll.
