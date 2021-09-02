CRESWELL — The Sutherlin volleyball team lost a pair of nonleague matches to Burns and Creswell on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (2-2) dropped a hard-fought five-set match to Burns, 21-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-11, 15-13. Sutherlin fell 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 to Creswell.
No individual statistics were provided by Sutherlin. The Bulldogs will play in the Junction City Tournament Saturday.
