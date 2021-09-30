BROOKINGS — The Sutherlin volleyball team improved to 5-0 in Far West League play Thursday with a win over Brookings-Harbor in straight sets.

Scores were 25-20, 25-13, 25-15.

Mallory Turner finished with 14 kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs (11-3 overall). Makayla Murphy had seven kills, seven digs and two blocks, Tianna Murphy chipped in 19 assists, nine digs and four aces, and Haley Smoldt added 15 digs.

Sutherlin is scheduled to compete in the Creswell Tournament Saturday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

