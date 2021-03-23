MEDFORD — The Sutherlin volleyball team lost a hard-fought match to Cascade Christian in five sets on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-12.
Mallory Turner had 12 kills for the Bulldogs (5-3). Amy Dickover had six kills and five blocks, Kaybie Rutledge contributed 14 digs and six kills and Haley Smoldt added 18 digs and four aces.
"I'm happy with their effort and attitudes (despite little practice time)," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We're making progress."
