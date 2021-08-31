SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team opened its 2021 fall season on Tuesday with nonleague wins over Phoenix and Siuslaw at the Dog Pound.
The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 and rallied past the Vikings 15-25, 14-25, 25-19, 25-11, 15-8.
McKayla Murphy finished with nine kills and five aces against Phoenix. Kaybie Rutledge had seven kills, two aces and 11 digs, and Mallory Turner added 13 kills.
McKayla Murphy had five aces, nine kills and seven assists versus Siuslaw. Tianna Murphy contributed 21 assists, Rutledge had 12 kills, Turner chipped in nine kills and Haley Smoldt made 15 digs.
"(The comeback win over Siuslaw) told me the girls have what it takes," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "They had us on our heels early, but we got some confidence back and played well."
The Bulldogs will meet Burns and Creswell in nonleague contests Thursday in Creswell.
