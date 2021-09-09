SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team rallied from one set down and defeated Harrisburg in five sets on Thursday in a nonleague match at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 26-24, 17-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9.
"We're slowly gaining confidence," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said.
Mallory Turner led the Bulldogs (4-2) with 23 kills. Tianna Murphy had 30 assists and 12 digs, while Kaybie Rutledge added 14 digs and nine kills.
Sutherlin is scheduled to play a nonleague match at North Valley Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.