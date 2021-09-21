MEDFORD — The Sutherlin volleyball team scored an important road win on Tuesday, rallying from an 0-2 deficit to beat Cascade Christian in five sets in a Far West League match.
Scores were 14-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15, 15-12.
"Beating them at their house is a challenge and it's nice to get that out of the way," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We didn't show up in the first set, but we got it together and started playing our game."
Mallory Turner finished with 22 kills and three blocks for the Bulldogs (7-2, 2-0 FWL). Tianna Murphy had 33 assists and 11 digs, while Kaybie Rutledge added nine digs and seven kills.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host St. Mary's Thursday at the Dog Pound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.