Sutherlin senior Mallory Turner (6) defends the net against Cascade Christian's Maddie Todd during their Class 3A playoff match in Sutherlin. Turner was named the Far West League's Player of the Year.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

Far West League volleyball co-champion Sutherlin fared well in the all-league voting by the coaches, winning the top individual awards.

Senior Mallory Turner was selected the Player of the Year, senior Tianna Murphy was Setter of the Year and junior Haley Smoldt was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The Bulldogs (21-6) shared the FWL regular season title with Cascade Christian, defeated the Challengers in a tiebreaker and finished second in the Class 3A state tournament.

Joining Turner, Murphy and Smoldt on the first team were senior outside hitter Kaybie Rutledge and junior outside hitter Makayla Murphy of Sutherlin and junior Amaya Slay of South Umpqua.

Second-team picks included senior middle blocker Male'ata Polamalu of Douglas, junior outside hitter Raiya Estupinian of South Umpqua and sophomore middle blocker Josie Vermillion of Sutherlin.

FAR WEST LEAGUE

VOLLEYBALL ALL-LEAGUE

Player of the Year — Mallory Turner, sr., Sutherlin.

Setter of the Year — Tianna Murphy, sr., Sutherlin.

Defensive Player of the Year — Haley Smoldt, jr., Sutherlin.

Coach of the Year — Rob Kleker, Cascade Christian.

First Team

Mallory Turner, sr., Sutherlin; Tianna Murphy, sr., Sutherlin; Haley Smoldt, jr., Sutherlin; Maddi Carter, soph., Cascade Christian; Kaybie Rutledge, sr., Sutherlin; Kelsey Dunn, jr., St. Mary's; Makayla Murphy, jr., Sutherlin; Maddie Todd, soph., Cascade Christian; Amaya Slay, jr., South Umpqua.

Second Team

Molly Griffin, soph., Cascade Christian; Albie Borovansky, jr., St. Mary's; Jo Pryor, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Lainey Stranberg, sr., St. Mary's; Male'ata Polamalu, sr., Douglas; Raiya Estupinian, jr., South Umpqua; Ashleyn Schofield, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Josie Vermillion, soph., Sutherlin.

Honorable Mention

Kaley Kuxhausen, sr., Sutherlin; Kaitlyn Hansen, jr., St. Mary's; Poppy Freeman, fr., Cascade Christian; Emma Johnston, soph., St. Mary's; Ellie Harrington, jr., Cascade Christian; Jordan Crosby, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Callie Sweem, sr., Cascade Christian.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

