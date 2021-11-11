Far West League volleyball co-champion Sutherlin fared well in the all-league voting by the coaches, winning the top individual awards.
Senior Mallory Turner was selected the Player of the Year, senior Tianna Murphy was Setter of the Year and junior Haley Smoldt was named Defensive Player of the Year.
The Bulldogs (21-6) shared the FWL regular season title with Cascade Christian, defeated the Challengers in a tiebreaker and finished second in the Class 3A state tournament.
Joining Turner, Murphy and Smoldt on the first team were senior outside hitter Kaybie Rutledge and junior outside hitter Makayla Murphy of Sutherlin and junior Amaya Slay of South Umpqua.
Second-team picks included senior middle blocker Male'ata Polamalu of Douglas, junior outside hitter Raiya Estupinian of South Umpqua and sophomore middle blocker Josie Vermillion of Sutherlin.
FAR WEST LEAGUE
VOLLEYBALL ALL-LEAGUE
Player of the Year — Mallory Turner, sr., Sutherlin.
Setter of the Year — Tianna Murphy, sr., Sutherlin.
Defensive Player of the Year — Haley Smoldt, jr., Sutherlin.
Coach of the Year — Rob Kleker, Cascade Christian.
First Team
Mallory Turner, sr., Sutherlin; Tianna Murphy, sr., Sutherlin; Haley Smoldt, jr., Sutherlin; Maddi Carter, soph., Cascade Christian; Kaybie Rutledge, sr., Sutherlin; Kelsey Dunn, jr., St. Mary's; Makayla Murphy, jr., Sutherlin; Maddie Todd, soph., Cascade Christian; Amaya Slay, jr., South Umpqua.
Second Team
Molly Griffin, soph., Cascade Christian; Albie Borovansky, jr., St. Mary's; Jo Pryor, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Lainey Stranberg, sr., St. Mary's; Male'ata Polamalu, sr., Douglas; Raiya Estupinian, jr., South Umpqua; Ashleyn Schofield, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Josie Vermillion, soph., Sutherlin.
Honorable Mention
Kaley Kuxhausen, sr., Sutherlin; Kaitlyn Hansen, jr., St. Mary's; Poppy Freeman, fr., Cascade Christian; Emma Johnston, soph., St. Mary's; Ellie Harrington, jr., Cascade Christian; Jordan Crosby, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Callie Sweem, sr., Cascade Christian.
