SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team remained undefeated in Far West League play on Tuesday, defeating South Umpqua in straight sets at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-20, 25-17, 25-22.
Mallory Turner finished with 16 kills and three blocks for the Bulldogs (10-3, 4-0 FWL). Tianna Murphy had 35 assists and 10 digs, Kaybie Rutledge contributed nine kills and Sierra Burdett added six kills.
Amaya Slay had 11 digs, six kills and two blocks for the Lancers (3-7, 1-3). Raiya Estupinian chipped in four digs, two aces and two kills, while Kiersten Chapman had eight digs and two kills.
"We held Team Night (with elementary and middle school players in attendance) and started a little too hyped up," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "But we settled down and played our game."
Sutherlin will travel to Brookings-Harbor, while S.U. will host Douglas Thursday in league matches.
