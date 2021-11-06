The Sutherlin High School volleyball team fell short of winning its first state championship on Saturday.
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs lost to No. 2 Burns in four sets in the Class 3A title match on Saturday at Corvallis High School.
Scores were 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9.
Sutherlin (21-6), which shared the Far West League regular season title with Cascade Christian, defeated No. 4 Creswell in five sets in Friday’s semifinals.
“We came out fired up and ready in the first set (today), and I think we took them by surprise,” Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. “Then Burns came out and did what they do. They’re a really good team and we weren’t able to stop them.
“To be the No. 8 seed and take second, I couldn’t be happier with the girls.”
Makayla Murphy, who was selected the player of the match, had 16 kills and eight digs for the Bulldogs against the Hilanders (29-3).
Kaybie Rutledge contributed seven kills and nine digs in the loss. Mallory Turner had eight kills, Tianna Murphy contributed 31 assists and nine digs, Kaley Kuxhausen made six digs and Haley Smoldt added nine digs.
Turner and Tianna Murphy were named to the all-tournament team.
Kaitlyn Wright led Burns with 17 kills and 12 digs. Mackenzie King contributed 15 kills and 11 digs, Akylah Kaino chipped in 11 kills, Ashley Wright had 34 assists and Macy Temple made 16 digs.
Sutherlin loses four seniors to graduation: Tianna Murphy, Kuxhausen, Rutledge and Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.