MEDFORD — The Sutherlin volleyball team was pushed to the limit by St. Mary's on Tuesday night, but pulled out a victory in five sets in a Far West League match.
Scores were 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-14, 15-7.
"We didn't play our game, but St. Mary's is developing well as a team," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said.
Makayla Murphy finished with 12 kills and four aces for the Bulldogs (15-5, 7-1 FWL), who remained in a tie with Cascade Christian for first place in the league standings. Tianna Murphy had 38 assists and nine digs, while Mallory Turner was strong at the net with 21 kills and two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.