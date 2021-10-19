SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin earned a share of the Far West League volleyball title on Tuesday with a win over Brookings-Harbor in straight sets at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-10, 25-13, 25-10.
Mallory Turner finished with 14 kills for the Bulldogs (17-5, 9-1 FWL) on senior night. Kaybie Rutledge chipped in six aces and Sierra Burdett had four kills.
Sutherlin, which is ranked No. 7 in the OSAA Class 3A coaches poll, recognized its five seniors: Turner, Rutledge, Kaley Kuxhausen, Tianna Murphy and Aliyah Snow.
The Bulldogs finished tied for first with Cascade Christian (11-8, 9-1), which handed Sutherlin its lone league loss. The two teams will play a tiebreaker match at 1 p.m. Saturday at South Umpqua High School in Tri City.
"It's a little bittersweet," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said of sharing the FWL crown. "We would've liked to have it all to ourselves, but Cascade Christian has a great program and it's an honor sharing it with them."
