SUTHERLIN — Mallory Turner led the offensive attack as the Sutherlin volleyball team posted a win over Brookings-Harbor in straight sets on Wednesday night at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-13.
Turner, a junior, finished with 12 kills and three blocks. Sophomore Makayla Murphy had 12 assists, five kills, five aces and two blocks, Tianna Murphy contributed 19 assists, Amy Dickover added eight kills and three blocks, and Haley Smoldt made nine digs for the Bulldogs (8-3).
"The girls are getting better every time they step on the court," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We're building momentum."
Sutherlin will play in the Far West League tournament on Saturday at South Umpqua High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.