TRI CITY — Sutherlin defeated Cascade Christian in straight sets on Saturday in a Far West League volleyball first-place tiebreaker match at South Umpqua High School.
Scores were 26-24, 25-23, 25-16.
Makayla Murphy finished with 10 kills for the Bulldogs (18-5), who shared the FWL regular season title with the Challengers (11-9). Tianna Murphy had 25 assists and 13 digs, Kaybie Rutledge contributed 11 kills and nine digs, Josie Vermillion chipped in four kills and three aces, and Haley Smoldt added 23 digs and two aces.
Cascade Christian focused its defense on Sutherlin senior hitter Mallory Turner and it opened up opportunities for her teammates, Bulldogs coach Kathy Rice said.
Sutherlin will host a Class 3A first-round playoff match next Saturday at the Dog Pound.
