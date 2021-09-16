SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs opened Far West League volleyball play on Thursday with a win over the Douglas Trojans in straight sets at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-14, 25-8, 26-24.
Mallory Turner finished with nine kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs (6-2, 1-0 FWL). Makayla Murphy had nine kills, eight aces and two blocks, Tianna Murphy contributed 18 digs and six digs, and Kaybie Rutledge chipped in eight kills and three aces.
"It was a good night. We played our game the first two sets," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We had a different rotation in the third set and Douglas made us work for it."
Male'ata Polamalu led the Trojans (1-4, 0-1) with eight kills and seven blocks. Kayti Cox passed well and had a strong defensive game, according to coach Lesley Wilson.
"We finally realized we needed to fight (in the third set)," Wilson said. "Sutherlin was all over the court. Male'ata came out of her shell."
Douglas is scheduled to host North Valley Saturday in a nonleague match. Sutherlin will travel to Medford Tuesday to meet Cascade Christian.
