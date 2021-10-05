WINSTON — The Sutherlin volleyball team remained unbeaten in Far West League play on Tuesday with a win over Douglas in straight sets.
Scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-7.
The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 8 in the OSAA Class 3A coaches poll, improved to 14-4 overall and 6-0 in the Far West. The Trojans dropped to 3-9 and 0-6.
Tianna Murphy had 19 assists and two aces for Sutherlin. Mallory Turner contributed nine kills, three aces and two blocks, Makayla Murphy chipped in five kills and four aces, and Kaybie Rutledge added 10 aces and six kills.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Cascade Christian and Douglas will be home against St. Mary's Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.