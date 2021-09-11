MERLIN — The Sutherlin volleyball team defeated North Valley in straight sets in a nonleague match on Saturday afternoon.
Scores were 25-5, 25-16, 25-14.
Mallory Turner had 10 kills and two aces for the Bulldogs (5-2). Makayla Murphy contributed eight kills and two aces and Tianna Murphy added 21 assists and four aces.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Douglas on Thursday in its Far West League opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.