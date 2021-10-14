TRI CITY — The Sutherlin volleyball team defeated South Umpqua in straight sets on Thursday, keeping its share of first place in the Far West League race.

Scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.

Makayla Murphy finished with 13 kills for the Bulldogs (16-5, 8-1 FWL). Tianna Murphy had 24 assists and seven digs, and Mallory Turner contributed 10 kills and two blocks.

"We started the match with good intensity and kept it steady throughout," Bulldogs coach Kathy Rice said. "Everyone did their jobs and we played as a team."

The Lancers (5-11, 3-6) got 11 digs and two kills from Kaydence Norton. Saebrah Rogers had 10 assists and five digs, and Kiersten Chapman added four digs, three blocks and two kills.

"Sutherlin played really well. They're just scrappy," S.U. coach Tonya Smith said. "Serving errors hurt us."

