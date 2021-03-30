TRI CITY — The Sutherlin volleyball team spoiled South Umpqua's senior night with a victory in straight sets on Tuesday.
Scores were 25-8, 25-13, 25-11.
"We're just young," S.U. first-year coach Tonya Smith said. "We didn't show up tonight and weren't executing."
Amy Dickover finished with 11 kills and six blocks for the Bulldogs (7-3). Makayla Murphy contributed 15 assists and six kills, Mallory Turner and Kaybie Rutledge each chipped in five kills, and Tianna Murphy added 16 assists.
"We finally got everything together," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We meshed well tonight."
Brooke Abel, the lone senior for the Lancers (3-6), had nine digs and nine assists. Amaya Slay contributed seven digs and seven kills and Kiersten Chapman made eight digs.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Brookings-Harbor Wednesday. South Umpqua will visit Douglas Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.