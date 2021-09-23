Could this be the year of the Sutherlin Bulldogs in Far West League volleyball?
There's plenty of volleyball left to be played, but Sutherlin finds itself alone at the top of the league standings following a win over St. Mary's of Medford in straight sets on Thursday night at the Dog Pound in Sutherlin.
Scores were 25-16, 25-18, 25-16.
The Bulldogs (8-2, 3-0 FWL), who are No. 5 in the OSAA Class 3A power rankings and No. 5 in the coaches poll, won their sixth straight match.
St. Mary's (6-4, 2-1) dropped into a tie with Cascade Christian for second place in the FWL.
"That was our best match yet," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We stayed consistent. We came together and everyone did their jobs.
"I'm pleased where we're at. We're definitely getting better and are on the right track."
The Bulldogs are looking to win the FWL title outright this season after sharing the regular season championship with Cascade Christian in 2019.
Mallory Turner had 10 kills for Sutherlin in Thursday's match. Kaybie Rutledge contributed eight kills, 13 digs and two aces, Josie Vermillion had six kills, Tianna Murphy finished with 24 assists and Haley Smoldt made 11 digs.
Rice mentioned middle blocker Sierra Burdett as a "steady influence" on the front line.
The Bulldogs will compete in the North Marion Tournament on Saturday in Aurora. Sutherlin returns to league play Tuesday, hosting South Umpqua.
