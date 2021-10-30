SUTHERLIN — The eighth-seeded Sutherlin volleyball team opened the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday with a win over No. 9 Yamhill-Carlton in straight sets at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-12, 25-10, 25-13.
Mallory Turner finished with 15 kills and five blocks for the Bulldogs (19-5 overall). Makayla Murphy had nine kills, 11 digs and four aces, Tianna Murphy contributed 33 assists and seven digs, Haley Smoldt had 11 digs and four aces, Josie Vermillion chipped in five kills and Sierra Burdett added four kills.
"We played our game, moved the ball around and all of the girls stepped up and contributed equally," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said.
The Bulldogs will host No. 16 Cascade Christian (12-10) in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
