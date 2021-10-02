CRESWELL — The Sutherlin volleyball team finished second in the Creswell Tournament on Saturday.
In bracket play, the Bulldogs defeated Creswell 25-19, 25-16; defeated Harrisburg 25-13, 25-10; and lost to Salem Academy 25-21, 25-19.
Sutherlin split with Pleasant Hill, Willamina and Salem Academy in pool play.
Tianna Murphy had 125 assists and 29 digs on the day for Sutherlin. Makayla Murphy contributed 39 kills, 22 digs and 19 aces, Kaybie Rutledge chipped in 33 kills, 27 digs and 10 aces, Mallory Turner had 37 kills, 13 digs and seven blocks, and Haley Smoldt added 40 digs and eight aces.
