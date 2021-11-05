CORVALLIS — It's one down, one to go for the Sutherlin volleyball team.
The No. 8-seeded Bulldogs knocked off No. 4 Creswell in five sets and moved into the championship match of the Class 3A tournament on Friday afternoon at Corvallis High School.
Scores were 33-31, 19-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-8.
"We're so excited to be in the finals," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "This group of ladies have worked incredibly hard all season, they have worked to trust each other to pick up the slack when a teammate stumbles. It took all of them to get here."
Makayla Murphy had 13 kills, 21 digs and five aces for the Bulldogs (21-5). Tianna Murphy contributed 45 assists, Mallory Turner had 19 kills and four blocks and Haley Smoldt made 20 digs.
Sutherlin, which has never won a state volleyball championship, will play No. 2 Burns at 4 p.m. Saturday for the title. The Hilanders (27-3) downed No. 3 Catlin Gabel 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 in the other semifinal.
