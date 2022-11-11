Sutherlin's Saunders repeats as FWL's Defensive Player of the Year TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Saunders Sutherlin High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sutherlin senior libero Haley Saunders was a repeat selection as the Class 3A Far West League volleyball Defensive player of the Year in all-league voting done by the coaches.Douglas County players making the all-league second team were senior Raiya Estupinian of South Umpqua, senior Kamryn Aumock and junior Ella Wright of Glide and senior Samantha Crosier of Douglas.Receiving honorable mention were senior Grace Johnson of S.U., freshman Maddie Walker of Douglas and freshman Allison Waechter of Sutherlin.Senior Kelsey Dunn of St. Mary's was selected the league MVP, junior Molly Griffin of Cascade Christian was Setter of the Year and Katie Miller of St. Mary's was Coach of the Year.Far West LeagueVolleyball All-LeagueMVP — Kelsey Dunn, sr., St. Mary's.Setter of the Year — Molly Griffin, jr., Cascade Christian. Defensive Player of the Year — Haley Saunders, sr., Sutherlin.Coach of the Year — Katie Miller, St. Mary's.First TeamKelsey Dunn, sr., St. Mary's; Molly Griffin, jr., Cascade Christian; Haley Saunders, sr., Sutherlin; Trinidy Blanton, sr., Coquille; Albie Borovansky, sr., St. Mary's; Poppy Freeman, soph., Cascade Christian; Kenna Stratton, jr., Lakeview; Holli Vique, soph., Coquille; Madison Todd, jr., Cascade Christian.Second TeamKaitlyn Hansen, sr., St. Mary's; Brooklyn New, sr., Coquille; Ella Wright, jr., Glide; Raiya Estupinian, sr., South Umpqua; Samantha Crosier, sr., Douglas; Kamryn Aumock, sr., Glide.Honorable MentionLainie Wheeler, jr., North Valley; Mikayla Moore, sr., Rogue River; Grace Johnson, sr., South Umpqua; Ashlyn Schofield, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Maddie Walker, fr., Douglas; Jessica Gisholt, sr., Coquille; Reggie Gardner, jr., Coquille; Fernanda Inzunza, jr., Lakeview; Allison Waechter, fr., Sutherlin; Emma Johnston, jr., St. Mary's. 