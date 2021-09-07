SUTHERLIN — Mallory Turner had 16 kills and Sutherlin handed Pleasant Hill a loss in four sets in a nonleague volleyball match on Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
Scores were 25-10, 27-25, 25-27, 25-21.
The Bulldogs (3-2) got 24 assists, seven digs and two aces from Tianna Murphy. Makayla Murphy chipped in 14 digs, 10 kills and four aces, and Haley Smoldt contributed 18 digs and six aces.
"Our serve-receive was much better tonight," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We did a better job of covering what I call the garbage ball, and our passing was better."
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Harrisburg Thursday in a nonleague match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.