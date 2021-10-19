SUTHERLIN — Umpqua Valley Christian rebounded from a loss in the first set and defeated Days Creek in four in a Skyline League volleyball second-place tiebreaker match on Monday at Sutherlin High School.
Scores were 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-12.
Jaley Reich finished with 17 digs and 13 assists for the Monarchs (13-3 overall). Amy Pappas had 14 assists and six kills, Tylie Bendele contributed eight kills and Alannah Thennes added eight aces.
Fionna Ketchem made 17 digs for the Wolves (14-7). Bailey Stufflebeam chipped in 14 digs, eight kills and three blocks and Kate Clifton added 12 digs.
