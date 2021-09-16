DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team notched its biggest win of the 2021 fall season to date on Thursday, knocking off Days Creek in straight sets in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-14.
The Monarchs improved to 4-0 in the Skyline North and are tied with North Douglas for first place. UVC has yet to drop a set this season.
Tylie Bendele had nine kills and Alannah Thennes added seven for UVC. Amy Pappas made 19 assists, Zoey Pappas chipped in seven kills and five aces and Alli Hu had 11 digs.
"It's been our goal to beat Days Creek every season and we finally did it," UVC coach Candice Renyer said.
The Wolves (4-2, 3-2) didn't provide any individual statistics.
The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in Days Creek.
