ELKTON — The Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team defeated Riddle in four sets on Friday at the Elkton outdoor court.
Scores were 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25.
The Monarchs (2-3) didn't provide any individual statistics. Sammy Linton had eight assists, eight digs, five kills and four aces for the Irish (2-4). Freshman Hannah Weakley contributed 11 digs, eight kills and five aces, Madison Hold chipped in six assists, five kills and three digs, and freshman Taya Powell added three blocks and two kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.