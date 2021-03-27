ELKTON — The Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team defeated Riddle in four sets on Friday at the Elkton outdoor court.

Scores were 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25.

The Monarchs (2-3) didn't provide any individual statistics. Sammy Linton had eight assists, eight digs, five kills and four aces for the Irish (2-4). Freshman Hannah Weakley contributed 11 digs, eight kills and five aces, Madison Hold chipped in six assists, five kills and three digs, and freshman Taya Powell added three blocks and two kills.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

