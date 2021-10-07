DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian beat Elkton in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-14.
Amy Pappas had 20 assists and Tylie Bendele finished with 12 kills for the Monarchs (8-3, 8-3 Skyline North). Zoey Pappas chipped in seven aces and five blocks and Jaley Reich contributed eight kills.
No statistics were provided by the Elks (4-11, 4-8 North).
UVC will host Pacific Friday. Elkton is home Tuesday against Days Creek.
