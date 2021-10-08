DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian rolled to a win over Pacific in straight sets on Friday in a Skyline League match.

Scores were 25-7, 25-7, 25-6.

Amy Pappas finished with 24 assists for the Monarchs (9-3, 9-3 Skyline North). Zoey Pappas had 11 kills, Tylie Bendele chipped in nine kills and Sydney Smith added eight aces.

UVC is scheduled to host Yoncalla Tuesday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

