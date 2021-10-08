DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian rolled to a win over Pacific in straight sets on Friday in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-7, 25-7, 25-6.
Amy Pappas finished with 24 assists for the Monarchs (9-3, 9-3 Skyline North). Zoey Pappas had 11 kills, Tylie Bendele chipped in nine kills and Sydney Smith added eight aces.
UVC is scheduled to host Yoncalla Tuesday.
