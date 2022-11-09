Umpqua Valley Christian receives top individual awards in Skyline League volleyball TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Amy Pappas Umpqua Valley Christian School +1 Hu Umpqua Valley Christian School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Umpqua Valley Christian junior setter/outside hitter Amy Pappas was selected the Skyline League volleyball Player of the Year in voting done by the coaches.UVC junior Alli Hu was voted the Libero of the Year and Candice Renyer of UVC was Coach of the Year. Monarchs junior Zoey Pappas joined Amy Pappas on the Skyline first team.Those three players led the Monarchs, who shared the Skyline regular season title with North Douglas and finished 17-6 overall, into their first-ever Class 1A state tournament.Other first-team selections from the county included seniors Makayla Murphy and Brooklyn Williams and junior Brooke McHaffie of North Douglas, and senior Bailey Stufflebeam of Days Creek.The Warriors (25-11) won the Skyline tournament title and were the state runner-up to Damascus Christian.Skyline League VolleyballAll-LeaguePlayer of the Year — Amy Pappas, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian. Libero of the Year — Alli Hu, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian.Coach of the Year — Candice Renyer, Umpqua Valley Christian.First TeamAmy Pappas, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Bailey Stufflebeam, sr., Days Creek; Makayla Murphy, sr., North Douglas; Brooklyn Williams, sr., North Douglas; Zoey Pappas, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Brooke McHaffie, jr., North Douglas; Grace Bradford, sr., Myrtle Point.Second TeamNichole Noffsinger, sr., Yoncalla; Lailah Ward, sr., North Douglas; Riley Crume, jr., Days Creek; Liz Leodoro, sr., Days Creek; Lauren Stallard, sr., Powers; Asia Ward, sr., North Douglas; Ava Barnett, soph., New Hope Christian; Hayley Brophy, jr., Myrtle Point.Honorable MentionSavannah Harkins, sr., North Douglas; Nicole Kloha, jr., Yoncalla; Alli Hu, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Sammy Linton, sr., Riddle; Angel Wilkins, sr., Elkton; Alisha Shepherd, fr., Elkton; Jasman Brar, sr., Elkton; Skylar Thompson, jr., Powers; Kailey Swenson, fr., Powers; Paige Liles, soph., Camas Valley; Maddy Morningstar, soph., Glendale; Audrey Kirkland, fr., Glendale; Regan Roberts, sr., New Hope Christian; Lexi McWilliam, sr., Myrtle Point. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 