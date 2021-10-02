GLENDALE — Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Glendale in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match on Saturday.
Scores were 25-17, 25-15, 25-14.
Alannah Thennes had 10 kills for the Monarchs (6-2, 6-2 Skyline North). Amy Pappas contributed 19 assists, Alli Hu made 11 digs and Tylie Bendele added 11 digs.
No statistics were provided by the Pirates (2-9, 2-9, South).
UVC plays at North Douglas and Glendale visits New Hope Christian Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.