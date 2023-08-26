Umpqua Valley Christian sweeps Glide in season volleyball opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Aug 26, 2023 Aug 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLIDE — The seventh-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team opened its season Friday with a nonleague win over Glide in straight sets.Scores were 25-13, 25-19, 25-10.Amy Pappas finished with 14 kills and 13 assists for the Class 1A Monarchs. Zoey Pappas contributed 10 kills and 12 assists, Alli Hu made 13 digs and Jaz Cornell added five service aces.The 3A Wildcats didn't report any individual statistics.Glide is scheduled to travel to Pleasant Hill Wednesday for a nonleague match. UVC will visit Bandon Thursday for a nonleague contest. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Mud volleyball tournament sees chaos and camaraderie at Blackberry Festival Lightning strikes cause fires in Douglas District Longtime Riddle, Days Creek football coach Gene Forman dies at 79 Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Private Forest Accord meeting covers changes in forestry rules UCC maintains campus services during network disruption The AP Top 25 Fared The AP Top 25 Fared Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.