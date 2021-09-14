CAMAS VALLEY — Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Camas Valley in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-14, 25-25, 27-25.
Tylie Bendele and Alannah Thennes each had nine kills, and Jaley Reich made 11 assists for the Monarchs (3-0, 3-0 Skyline).
Kaycie Hamilton led the Hornets (2-4, 1-3) with seven kills and 29 assists. Lilly Hill and freshman Paige Liles each contributed six kills.
UVC is scheduled to host Days Creek Thursday. C.V. travels to Elkton Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.