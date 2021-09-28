POWERS — Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Powers in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match on Tuesday.
Scores were 25-17, 25-23, 25-21.
Tylie Bendele had 10 kills for the Monarchs (5-2, 5-2 Skyline North). Amy Pappas made 16 assists and Zoey Pappas added seven aces.
UVC is scheduled to travel to Glendale Saturday for a league match.
