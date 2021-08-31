YONCALLA — Umpqua Valley Christian opened its 2021 fall volleyball season on Tuesday with a victory over Yoncalla in straight sets at Duncan Court.

Scores were 25-16, 25-6, 25-11.

Tylie Bendele had nine kills for the Monarchs. Zoey Pappas contributed eight kills, Alli Hu made 12 digs and Jaley Reich chipped in 10 assists.

The Eagles didn't report any statistics.

UVC is scheduled to host Pacific and New Hope Christian on Thursday in league contests.

