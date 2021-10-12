DIXONVILLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team picked up a Skyline League win over Yoncalla on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.
Alannah Thennes had 11 kills and seven aces for the Monarchs (10-3, 10-3 Skyline North). Amy Pappas contributed 18 assists, Alli Hu made 16 digs, Tylie Bendele chipped in eight kills, and Jaley Reich added 10 assists and seven digs.
The Eagles dropped to 7-11 overall and 6-7 in the North.
