ELKTON — Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Camas Valley in four sets in a prep volleyball match on Friday.
Scores were 25-21, 10-25, 25-17, 28-26.
The Monarchs (3-4) didn't provide any individual statistics. For the Hornets (4-3), Brooklyn Wolfe had eight kills, 10 assists and four blocks. Hailey Holmgren contributed nine kills and two blocks, Kaycie Hamilton made 10 digs, Lily Hill chipped in five kills and seven aces, and Rhegan Plikat added four kills and three blocks.
