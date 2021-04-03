ELKTON — Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Camas Valley in four sets in a prep volleyball match on Friday.

Scores were 25-21, 10-25, 25-17, 28-26.

The Monarchs (3-4) didn't provide any individual statistics. For the Hornets (4-3), Brooklyn Wolfe had eight kills, 10 assists and four blocks. Hailey Holmgren contributed nine kills and two blocks, Kaycie Hamilton made 10 digs, Lily Hill chipped in five kills and seven aces, and Rhegan Plikat added four kills and three blocks.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.