CAMAS VALLEY — Umpqua Valley Christian defeated New Hope Christian in a Skyline League volleyball match and beat Camas Valley in a nonleague contest on Thursday at Camas Valley High School.
The Monarchs (12-3, 11-3 Skyline North) handled NHC 25-15, 25-9, 25-7 and downed the Hornets 25-13, 25-18, 25-12.
Amy Pappas had 19 assists for UVC against the Warriors. Tylie Bendele contributed seven kills, Alannah Thennes chipped in nine aces and six kills and Sydney Smith added seven aces.
Camas Valley (11-8, 9-6 South) downed NHC 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14.
Kaycie Hamilton had 19 digs and six kills for the Hornets. Kassidy Roberson contributed 10 digs and four aces, and freshman Paige Liles chipped in 18 digs, five aces and three kills.
