DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian advanced to the Skyline League district tournament with a win over Elkton in straight sets in a playoff match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-12.
Tylie Bendele and Zoey Pappas each finished with 11 kills for the Monarchs (14-3). Alli Hu made 15 digs, Amy Pappas had 21 assists and Alannah Thennes added seven aces.
No statistics were provided by the Elks (5-14).
Elkton earlier defeated Riddle in five sets. Scores were 22-25, 25-8, 20-25, 25-16, 15-12.
Ellie George had seven kills, seven digs and three aces for the Irish (6-12). Taya Powell contributed eight kills, 11 digs and four blocks, Hannah Weakley had four kills, 23 assists and six aces, Kinley Rainwater had nine kills, three aces and served 100%, Caydence McCurry chipped in three kills and two blocks, Kalee Hulse contributed two kills and three aces, and Chloe Wynegar made five digs.
The district tournament will be held at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay Saturday.
