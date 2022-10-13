Waldport tops Reedsport in four in Valley Coast match The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALDPORT — The Waldport Irish defeated the Reedsport Brave in four sets in a Valley Coast Conference volleyball match on Thursday night.Scores were 25-23, 25-17, 18-25, 25-12. Reedsport (5-12, 5-9 VCC) didn't provide any individual statistics. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Valley Coast Conference Volleyball Statistics Sport Four Set Reedsport Brave Score Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston teen hospitalized after jumping off bridge Roseburg's 150th birthday celebration continues with new downtown festival In-N-Out is nearly constructed and opening soon Wildfire ignites near I-5 milepost 95 northbound east of freeway Oregon By The Numbers report sheds light on county issues TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT NOW HIRING Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg defeats South Eugene in four, clinches Class 6A playoff berth North Douglas defeats Days Creek in three, wins Skyline League championship Waldport tops Reedsport in four in Valley Coast match Rogue Valley Adventist sweeps Umpqua Valley Christian in nonleague match Yoncalla beats Riddle in three in regular season finale
