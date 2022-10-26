The Roseburg High School volleyball team had no trouble advancing through the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Wednesday night.
The No. 10-seeded Indians defeated No. 23 Mountainside of Beaverton in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Roseburg (17-5) travels to No. 7 Sherwood (19-4) for a second-round match Saturday. The Bowmen eliminated No. 26 Barlow 25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 25-13 Wednesday.
Kennedy Baylis Hines and Emma Fairbairn led the Tribe's offensive attack with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Caroline Knudson shined on the defensive side, making a career-high nine blocks.
"I think we played very well," Baylis Hines said. "In the past we were struggling, and we regrouped and really wanted to win tonight. We all came together and played our game."
"I'm excited. We had a lot of energy coming out," Knudson added. "To beat them in three was definitely a win for me. Just playing as a team and being us was the most important thing."
Baylis Hines also finished with nine digs, two blocks and 100% serving. Fairbairn made two blocks and Knudson chipped in three kills.
Hayden Pinard turned in another double-double for Roseburg with 35 assists, 11 digs, five aces and four blocks. Mikyla Cunningham had five kills and three blocks, Grace Luttrell contributed four kills and two blocks, Kinsey Brelage had 13 digs and three aces, Kaela Klopfenstein provided five digs and three aces, Grace Ipsen made four digs and Arlie Aasen added two digs and two aces.
"Our communication was good," Baylis Hines said. "We really talked to each other."
"We talked about that team across the court was the only thing in our way from our next step," Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard said. "The girls really embraced that and really wanted to shut them down. Caroline really came through on the front line defense and Kinsey was throwing her body at all the deep hit balls.
"Both of our outside hitters took care of finishing balls and had amazing kill percentages. Overall, we have the right stuff moving forward."
Knudson, an unsung senior, was happy to learn about her block total.
"I think that's my highest stat this season," she said. "Yesterday I don't think I got a single block in practice, so I just wanted to make up for that and prove to myself that I could do it."
In other first-round matches Wednesday involving Southwest Conference teams, No. 3 Sheldon defeated Glencoe 25-13, 25-18, 25-18; No. 6 South Medford eliminated No. 27 Liberty 25-11, 25-10, 25-13; No. 5 Nelson swept No. 28 South Eugene 25-15, 25-19, 25-16; and No. 4 Oregon City beat No. 29 North Medford 25-11, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12.
The starting time for the Roseburg-Sherwood match will be determined Thursday. Sherwood won the Pacific Conference title with a 12-0 record.
